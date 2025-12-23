EU agri-food trade surplus reaches highest monthly level since 2024

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union recorded an agri-food trade surplus of €6.4 billion in October 2025, the highest monthly figure in over a year.

The surplus in October was up 18% compared to September and 19% higher than the same month in 2024, the European Commission announced on Monday.

Agri-food products include agricultural goods and processed foods such as cereals, meat, dairy, cocoa, and coffee.

Cumulative figures from January to October 2025 show the EU agri-food trade surplus reached €42 billion.

This is €12.5 billion less than during the same period in 2024, mainly because of persistently high import prices, particularly for cocoa and coffee.

Record export levels

EU exports of agri-food products hit €20.7 billion in October, a rise of 7% compared to the previous month and 1% more than in October last year.

From January to October, exports totalled €199.4 billion, an increase of 2% year-on-year.

The boost in export value was largely driven by higher prices for cocoa-based goods and coffee. In contrast, cereal exports fell due to lower shipment volumes.

On the import side, the EU purchased €15.4 billion worth of agri-food products in October — a 4% monthly increase, but 5% below the corresponding period last year.

Over the first ten months of 2025, agri-food imports stood at €157.4 billion, up €15.5 billion or 11% from 2024.

Higher import values continued to be driven by global price increases rather than a jump in imported quantities, the report said.

Surplus rises as import growth slows

The combination of sharply rising exports and slower growth in imports led to a notable improvement in the EU's agri-food trade balance in October.

The monthly surplus reached €6.4 billion, continuing a steady upward trend seen since late summer.

Despite the October improvement, the cumulative surplus for the year remains below 2024 figures.