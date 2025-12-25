Turkey: 115 suspected members of Islamic State arrested before the festive season

Several countries, including France, have warned of an elevated terrorist threat in the final months of the year. Credit: AFP / Belga

Turkish authorities have detained 115 people suspected of planning terror attacks during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Turkish intelligence believe the arrested are members of the so called Islamic State, with indications that the group had planned attacks during the holiday season.

Similar waves of arrests often take place towards the end of the year, as authorities heighten security ahead of traditional celebrations.

Turkey, which shares a 900-kilometre border with Syria, remains vigilant against potential infiltration by Islamic State militants active in the region.

Islamic State was recently accused of an attack in Palmyra that killed two American soldiers and an interpreter.

Earlier this week, Turkish intelligence announced the capture of a suspected senior Islamic State figure in the region between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The individual, Mehmet Gören, has been returned to Turkey.

Gören is accused by Turkish intelligence, known as MIT, of planning suicide attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, and Europe.

Several countries, including France, have warned of an elevated terrorist threat in the final months of the year.