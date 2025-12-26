EU provides humanitarian aid after floods hit northern Iraq

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has pledged €100,000 to help communities in northern Iraq recover from severe flooding in November and December.

The emergency funding will support the Iraqi Red Crescent Society in providing essential items such as food, winter supplies, household goods, hygiene kits, cash assistance, and access to basic health and water services for those most affected, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

More than 16,000 people who lost their homes, livelihoods, or access to essential services as a result of the floods will benefit from the aid.

The financial support is part of the EU’s contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund, managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Between 9 and 12 December 2025, heavy rainfall caused flash floods in several governorates in northern Iraq, including Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Erbil, and Nineveh.

The floods damaged hundreds of homes and public facilities, displacing families and cutting them off from vital services.

The EEAS noted that existing challenges, such as economic hardship and harsh winter conditions, have made the situation more difficult for affected families.

How the aid works

The EU is the world’s largest donor of humanitarian aid, supporting people affected by disasters or crises worldwide, the EEAS emphasised.

Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department, it assists millions each year based on humanitarian need.

The €100,000 aid package forms part of a broader €16 million agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to replenish the Disaster Response Emergency Fund.

This fund, launched in 1979, allows for rapid financial assistance in small-scale emergencies — those that may not attract formal international appeals.

Whenever a national Red Cross or Red Crescent society requires immediate funds to respond to a disaster, it can draw from this fund. The EU’s agreement allows it to replenish the fund for relevant operations up to €16 million.