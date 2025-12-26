EU extends Ireland's nitrate regulation exemption

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has announced a three-year extension of Ireland's derogation under the Nitrates Directive, starting on 1 January 2026.

The Nitrates Directive sets limits on the use of nitrogen from livestock manure in agriculture to protect water quality, but allows countries to request exemptions— known as derogations— if strict environmental conditions are met, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The extension maintains current rules and introduces new measures reflecting Ireland’s updated Nitrates Action Programme, including additional requirements in areas facing severe nitrate pollution.

The decision follows unanimous approval by EU member states on 9 December 2025. Ireland has held a derogation under the Directive since 2007, and the previous approval was set to expire at the end of 2025.

Further conditions for Irish farmers

The Commission explained that Irish farmers operating under the derogation will need to undertake extra steps— such as calculating nutrient balances and performing soil tests— to better track fertiliser use.

From 1 January 2028, farms in areas that drain into the Barrow, Slaney, Nore and Blackwater rivers will have to cut chemical fertiliser allowances by 5% and widen buffer strips along waterways to reduce pollution risks.

Ireland revised its Nitrates Action Programme in February and again in December 2025, keeping existing rules and adding new ones, including requiring evenly spreading manure on all fields of intensively stocked farms and increasing manure storage capacity.

Decisions under the Nitrates Directive must be prepared in consultation with member states. On 9 December 2025, all EU governments supported extending Ireland’s derogation, paving the way for final approval, the Commission said.