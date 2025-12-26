EU begins review of single-use plastics laws with public survey

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened an EU-wide public consultation to evaluate the impact of its Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD).

The SUPD introduced bans and restrictions four years ago targeting single-use items such as plastic cutlery, plates, straws, and polystyrene food containers, as well as fishing gear containing plastics, the Commission noted in a statement on Tuesday.

These rules cover products that are either made entirely or partly from plastic, it said further.

The review will consider how effectively the directive has reduced marine litter and health risks while encouraging more recycling and sustainable practices.

The evaluation is required by EU law and is due to be completed by July 2027, the Commission noted in its latest statement.

Midway review: who can take part and what’s being studied

Anyone living in the EU — including citizens, businesses, public authorities, non-governmental organisations and researchers — can take part by submitting comments through an online survey, available in all official EU languages until 17 March 2026.

The consultation covers bans where affordable alternatives exist, such as paper-based versions of products, as well as rules for limiting the use of other plastics by encouraging reusable options.

There are also specific requirements for producers of fishing gear containing plastic, including responsibility for recycling rates and registering what is collected each year.

The outcome of this process will help determine whether changes or new rules are needed for managing single-use plastics in the future.