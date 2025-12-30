EU showcases sustainable everyday life practices on Chinese social media

Credit: Unsplash.com

A campaign of the EU has showcased sustainable life practices on Chinese social media.

All 27 episodes of the European Union’s “Sustainable Life in the EU” social media campaign are now available online, with nearly 28 million views to date across Chinese and international platforms, , the EU Delegation to China said in a release on Saturday.

The two-season campaign featured influencers from Europe and China sharing examples of everyday sustainable practices in each EU member state, including low-carbon consumption, sustainable farming, clean energy, water conservation, waste reduction, and biodiversity protection.

The series, launched in 2023 and completed in 2025, aimed to reach Chinese audiences through widely used platforms including Weibo, WeChat, Bilibili, Rednote, and Douyin.

Innovative approaches to the green transition

Each episode showed how sustainability is integrated into European daily life through traditions, social norms and cooperation, not only through policy or technology, the statement noted.

The campaign’s contributors filmed short videos highlighting the variety of ways Europeans reduce environmental impact, reflecting the influence of local culture and creativity.

Laurent Bardon, Head of the Green Transition section at the EU Delegation to China, stated that sharing these 27 stories offers insight into daily actions that together shape a sustainable future, and expressed hope for greater EU-China exchange on green issues.

The full series can be watched online via the EU Delegation to China’s website.