EU, Vietnam sign agreement for €50m vocational training programme

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union and the Government of Viet Nam have signed a financing agreement for a new vocational education and training initiative worth more than €50 million.

The "Viet Nam – EU Vocational Education and Training Programme" (VETVET) will be funded by the EU with €40 million, Germany with €10 million, and France with €500,000, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

The programme is part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which focuses on international partnerships in education and infrastructure.

The VETVET initiative is designed to improve the quality and accessibility of vocational training across Vietnam, helping young people and workers gain skills needed for employment in new sectors, such as green technology and digital industries.

Rafael de Bustamante, Chargé d’Affaires for the EU Delegation to Vietnam, said the programme reflects shared investment in skills development and long-term economic advancement.

Nguyen Kim Son, Minister of Education and Training, said the partnership will help modernise vocational training and align it with the demands of the Vietnam labour market.

New phase of international cooperation

The agreement marks the conclusion of extensive talks between Vietnam and its European partners.

Both sides said they are committed to ensuring the programme is implemented effectively and provides lasting benefits for students, training institutions, and employers.

The VETVET programme will also aim to support entrepreneurship and sustainable employment, contributing to Vietnam’s efforts to transition to a greener and more digital economy, the Commission concluded.