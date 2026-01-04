EU comes to Switzerland's aid after deadly Crans-Montana fire

Credit: LA DEFENCE - Handout picture distributed on Friday 02 January shows an ambulance and doctors pictured at Melsbroek military airport, Friday 02 January 2026. / BELGA PHOTO HANDOUT LA DEFENCE

European countries have joined efforts to support Switzerland after a tragic fire at a ski resort in Crans-Montana, Valais, claimed dozens of lives and led to the evacuation of severely injured patients.

A total of 24 injured people have been transferred to hospitals in Belgium, France, Germany, and Italy for specialised care, the European Commission said in a statement on Saturday.

Medical transport has been organised by France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, and Switzerland, allowing swift movement of patients in need of urgent treatment.

France and Italy have also sent Burns Assessment Teams — groups of specialist doctors — to Swiss hospitals in Valais and Lausanne, providing advanced burn care and expertise for each patient.

So far, 21 countries have offered assistance: 18 have offered treatment, 9 have provided transport, and 6 have sent burn-care experts. Switzerland continues to assess further needs.

The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) — a body that helps coordinate disaster response — has sent two officers to work directly with Swiss authorities and to help oversee the medical evacuations on the ground.

Wider support and ongoing efforts

The ERCC remains in close contact with Swiss authorities and is ready to coordinate further evacuations if required in the coming days, the Commission said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed condolences to victims’ families and emphasised continued support for Switzerland.

Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, thanked all European countries that offered immediate assistance.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which was set up in October 2001 by the European Commission, enhances cooperation on disaster response among EU member states and 10 other European countries, including Norway, Turkey, Ukraine, and several Balkan nations.

The mechanism allows any country affected by disaster to request assistance, and has been used over 820 times, including recent evacuations from Ukraine and Gaza.