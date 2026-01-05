EU urges end to Venezuela tensions, questions Maduro's legitimacy

A protest action is organized in front of the embassy of United States to Belgium, in Brussels, Sunday 04 January 2026. Credit: BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The European Union has called for calm and restraint from all parties involved in the current crisis in Venezuela, stressing the need to avoid escalation and to ensure a peaceful solution.

The EU reiterated that the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter must be upheld in all circumstances, in a statement released on Monday by High Representative on Foreign Policy, Kaja Kallas, and backed by all EU member states except Hungary.

It noted that members of the UN Security Council hold particular responsibility for maintaining these principles, as part of the global security framework.

The EU described Nicolás Maduro as lacking the legitimacy of a democratically elected president, and repeated its support for a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela.

The EU further said Venezuelan people’s right to determine their future should be respected.

International cooperation and human rights

The EU stated it shares the priority of combating transnational organised crime and drug trafficking, but emphasised that such challenges must be addressed through ongoing cooperation that respects international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Kallas declared that the bloc is in close contact with the United States and other international and regional partners to facilitate dialogue among all parties, with the aim of reaching a negotiated, democratic and inclusive solution led by Venezuelans.

The EU also called for the unconditional release of all political prisoners currently detained in Venezuela, and highlighted the need for all parties to respect human rights and international humanitarian law at this time.

EU member states’ consular authorities are working together to help protect the safety of EU citizens, including those reported to be illegally detained in Venezuela.