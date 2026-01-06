EU launches expert group to guide automotive research and innovation

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has announced a call for applications to form an expert group focused on advising policy related to research and innovation in the automotive sector.

The new group — named the Expert group on European Union Research and Innovation for the Automotive Sector (EURIAS) — will provide recommendations to help shape future initiatives affecting the industry, the European Commission said in a release on Monday.

Members will assist in setting research priorities across the sector’s value chain and support the Commission in developing a strategic agenda for automotive research and innovation by June 2026.

EURIAS will also contribute to the design of the next Framework Programme for Research and Innovation, a major EU funding initiative, and ensure its integration within the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028-2034.

Expert group composition and application details

Up to 50 organisations may join the group, including automotive manufacturers, suppliers, academic researchers, technology institutes, and civil society organisations involved in areas such as road safety, infrastructure, and mobility.

Members must have links to the European automotive sector and carry out relevant research or innovation activities.

Applications must be submitted online no later than 2 February 2026, 17:00 CET.