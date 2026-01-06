EU urges Israel to allow international NGOs in Gaza amid worsening crisis

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has called upon Israel to allow international NGOs to work in Gaza as the enclave's humanitarian situation is worsening.

Gaza residents are facing heavy rain and cold temperatures, as well as shortages in shelter, food, and medical care, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday by EU High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for Crisis Preparedness Hadja Lahbib, and Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica.

Children in Gaza have been unable to attend school and hospitals are operating with minimal staff and equipment, the statement said further.

The European Council welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which calls for the creation of a Board of Peace and a temporary International Stabilisation Force in line with a new Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

The Council urged all parties involved to fully implement the resolution and announced its intention to help with this process.

Call for Improved Humanitarian Aid Access

The EU officials stressed the need for safe and unrestricted delivery and sustained distribution of humanitarian aid on a large scale throughout Gaza.

Israel was asked not to enforce its current non-governmental organisation (NGO) registration law, which the European Council said could restrict international NGOs from operating in Palestine and delivering essential aid.

The ability of international NGOs to work without interruptions is described as essential for meeting humanitarian needs in the region, as their absence would weaken efforts to provide life-saving assistance.

International Humanitarian Law requires all parties in a conflict to allow and support the rapid and safe passage of humanitarian relief, the EU officials insisted.