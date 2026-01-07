EU registers lowest unemployment since 2015

Credit: Unsplash.com

The employment rate in the European Union reached 75.8% in 2024, with unemployment falling to 5.9% — its lowest level since 2015.

New figures show that the average employment rate for recent graduates aged 20 to 34 stood at 82.3% in 2024, Eurostat informed in a release on Wednesday.

The average expected working life across the EU was 37.2 years, with an average working week of 36 hours.

This data is available in Eurostat's online publication dedicated to labour force statistics.

The publication is based on the EU Labour Force Survey, the main source for information about employment and unemployment in the EU.

The survey covers areas such as the labour market, education levels, household situations and employment among young people.

Labour force statistics across the EU

Alongside the main publication, Eurostat also provides data on labour markets at regional levels and details about migrant integration into the workforce.

This includes facts and figures on how migrants are participating in European labour markets.