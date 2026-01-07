Sweden comes up with new measures to integrate migrants

Credit: Unsplash.com

Sweden's capital Stockholm has launched a new integration pact bringing together local businesses, civil society groups, and the public sector in an open network to address inclusion in the city’s labour market, particularly for newly arrived migrants.

The initiative focuses on education, employment, skills development, and diversity in order to support a more inclusive workforce, the European Commission informed in a release on Tuesday.

Activities have recently adapted to address the needs of people displaced from Ukraine.

The Swedish government has announced a significant increase in repatriation grants for legally resident third-country nationals who volunteer to return to their countries of origin, including refugees and individuals with subsidiary protection.

The new grant scheme will begin on 1 January 2026 and is designed for those who do not feel sufficiently integrated into Swedish society, information from the Swedish Migration Agency shows.

A national co-ordinator has been appointed to work with local municipalities to strengthen support for voluntary repatriation.

Recent changes to migration and integration policies

A government inquiry in Sweden has proposed to abolish permanent residence permits for refugees and individuals with subsidiary protection, and to revoke those already granted, including for holders of EU long-term resident status.

Migration minister Johan Forssell said affected individuals would be encouraged to apply for Swedish citizenship. A legislative proposal is expected by early 2026.

A report by Nordregio, an international research institute under the Nordic Council of Ministers, found that Sweden and other Nordic countries have recently moved to tighten their migration and integration policies.

According to the report, there has been a shift from a rights-based approach to one that emphasises migrants’ obligations and personal responsibility.

A new OECD report supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers assessed migrant integration across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

The report calls for continued efforts to combat discrimination and address skills mismatch.

Researchers have also published a study in the Journal of Ethnic and Migration Studies analysing the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in Sweden and Finland.

The study reviews the application of the EU Temporary Protection Directive and identifies similarities and differences in national approaches since the onset of displacement from Ukraine.