EU seeks submissions for European Maritime Day events in 2026

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has announced a call for submissions for the "European Maritime Day In My Country 2026" for events that will be held across Europe from 1 April to 31 October 2026.

The initiative seeks submissions for events that focus on the ocean and maritime activities, giving organisers an opportunity to share ideas and discuss solutions with the public, with particular outreach to younger people, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Participants will receive promotional materials, have their events featured on the European Maritime Day Conference website, and join a campaign supporting ocean conservation and sustainable practices in the maritime sector.

Eligible events include conferences, seminars, workshops, guided tours of cities and ports, environmental activities, information sessions on maritime issues such as renewable energy, aquaculture, marine waste management, and sustainable tourism, as well as educational programmes to improve "ocean literacy" — meaning public knowledge about how oceans work and why they matter.

Activities can be organised in person, online, or in a hybrid format.

How to apply

Organisers can apply by submitting an online registration form in English, even if the event itself uses another language.

Multiple events or activities in different locations can be registered, helping users find them on an interactive map. The deadline for applications is 10 March 2026.