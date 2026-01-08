EU guest nights in short-term rentals rise sharply in summer 2025

Credit: Unsplash.com

Guests spent 398.1 million nights in short-term rental accommodation across the European Union between July and September 2025.

The total guest nights for the third quarter of 2025 were 8.7% higher than the same period in 2024, and 28.2% greater than in the third quarter of 2023, Eurostat informed in a release on Thursday.

These figures count stays booked via major online platforms including Airbnb, Booking.com, and Expedia.

The strongest monthly increase was recorded in July 2025, which saw a 10% year-on-year rise in guest nights, while both August and September posted 8% growth compared with the previous year. The data was collected at a national level for the third quarter and at a regional level for the second quarter of 2025.

Short-term rental accommodation refers to furnished properties let out for temporary stays — usually by tourists — and includes private homes, apartments, and other types of holiday accommodation booked for less than a month at a time.

Most popular regions

Andalucia in Spain was the EU’s most visited region for short-term rentals booked via online platforms, recording 13.3 million guest nights in the second quarter of 2025, Eurostat reported.

Jadranska Hrvatska, which covers Croatia’s Adriatic coastline, followed with 9.6 million nights, ahead of Ile de France — the region that includes Paris — with 9 million.

The 20 most visited tourist regions were concentrated in just five EU countries: Spain and France each hosted six of these regions, Italy had five, Portugal had two, and one was in Croatia.