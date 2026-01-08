EU, Jordan deepen relations at first-ever bilateral summit

Credit: European Commission

Top leaders from the European Union and Jordan met for their first bilateral summit, marking one year since their Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership was signed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa represented the EU, while His Majesty King Abdullah II attended on behalf of Jordan.

The summit, held on Thursday, focused on reviewing achievements made over the past year and setting priorities for future cooperation, the European Commission said in a statement.

The Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership (SCP), signed in January 2025, is structured around five pillars: political relations, security and defence, economic resilience, human capital, and migration support.

Over the past year, the EU and Jordan have expanded political collaboration and reinforced regional stability efforts.

Security and defence ties have advanced through new EU support under the European Peace Facility and cooperation on border management.

On the economic front, the EU has contributed to Jordan’s reform initiatives and helped reinforce economic resilience. In September 2025, a €500 million Macro-Financial Assistance programme was launched, with another €500 million programme planned for adoption in 2026.

These programmes will support Jordan’s budget and accelerate investment in areas such as green transition, water management, energy, and digital infrastructure.

Trade, investment, and social programmes

The partnership has also seen greater collaboration in education, youth mobility, and research. Programmes such as PRIMA — the Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area — have been extended, supporting research, skills development, and student exchanges.

The EU continues backing Jordan’s efforts to host refugees, helping ensure access to essential services and protection, the Commission said.

Future milestones include an EU–Jordan Investment Conference scheduled for April 2026, where flagship infrastructure projects such as the Water Desalination Aqaba-Amman National Conveyance are set for agreement.

The first Multi-Sector Budget Support agreement, expected in early 2026, aims to boost reforms for competitiveness and employment in Jordan.

Jordan remains a key partner for the EU in the Middle East, underpinned by a three-year financial and investment package totalling €3 billion between 2025 and 2027.

This includes €640 million in grants, €1.4 billion in investment, and €1 billion in concessional loans through macro-financial assistance.

The summit reaffirmed mutual commitments to security, prosperity, and cooperation across the Mediterranean region.