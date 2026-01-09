EU extends sanctions against Guatemala's democracy violators

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has extended its targeted restrictions on individuals and organisations accused of undermining democracy and the rule of law in Guatemala by another year, effective until 13 January 2027.

Currently, the EU measures apply to eight people and one entity, who face travel bans within the bloc and asset freezes — with EU citizens and companies also forbidden from providing them with funds, the European Council announced on Thursday, cited by , the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The restrictions affect only those linked to actions that undermine democracy or the peaceful transfer of power in Guatemala, and are not directed against the Guatemalan population or its economy.

Partnership and election monitoring

The EU has pledged ongoing support for democratic institutions and human rights in Guatemala, including sending an Election Observation Mission to oversee the 2023 general election, the EEAS said.

As part of its commitment to democratic processes, an Ad Hoc Mission will accompany the selection and appointment of officials to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Constitutional Court, and Attorney General’s office in 2026. These institutions have key responsibilities for safeguarding democratic procedures in Guatemala.

The current framework for restrictive measures was adopted in January 2024, after the general election, to target those seen as undermining the democratic transition.

The initial sanctions listed five people in February 2024, with three additional people and one entity included in June 2025.