EU deepens collaboration with Egypt on security, economic reform

Credit: Egypt's Foreign Ministry

The European Union reaffirmed its partnership with Egypt and outlined new areas of cooperation in trade, investment, and security during high-level discussions in Cairo.

The EU-Egypt partnership was reaffirmed in press remarks by High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas following the meeting with Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty.

The EU is providing Egypt with €5 billion in loans to support economic competitiveness and the shift towards environmentally sustainable growth, Kallas said, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS) in a release on Thursday.

Plans are also under way for the first EU-Egypt Security and Defence Dialogue in Cairo in March, which will cover matters including maritime security in the Red Sea, cybersecurity, and counter-terrorism efforts.

Kallas described Egypt as a key partner in efforts to prevent instability in the Middle East. She said Egypt’s diplomatic efforts have played a significant role in reducing the risk of further disruption in the region.

Focus on regional conflicts and humanitarian aid

The ongoing conflict in Gaza was a major focus of the talks, with the EU expressing concern over restricted access for international aid organisations and a deterioration of humanitarian conditions, the statement noted.

The European Union currently serves as the largest donor in Gaza and supports reforms carried out by the Palestinian Authority, including funding the expansion of police training.

Discussions also addressed the situation in Syria, where recent clashes have underlined ongoing security challenges.

EU ministers have agreed to advance a new EU-Syria political partnership, which involves support for governance and security reforms.

In relation to Lebanon, the EU is considering options to bolster the Mediterranean country’s internal security forces in response to continued regional unrest, Kallas said.

The parties additionally discussed the war in Ukraine and efforts to promote negotiations with Russia.

On economic matters, the EU High Representative highlighted continued support for Egypt’s reforms and the possibility of increasing European investments.

This includes the facilitation of trade and green transition projects, as well as events designed to connect European investors with opportunities in Egypt.

Kallas also stressed the importance of upholding international law and territorial integrity in global affairs, citing recent statements regarding disputes over sovereignty in regions such as Venezuela and Greenland.