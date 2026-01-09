EU joins Swiss National Memorial for Crans Montana fire victims

Credit: Swiss Federal Government on X

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib attended the official national commemoration on Friday for victims of the recent fire in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

The event in Martigny marked the national day of mourning, bringing together Swiss government officials, international partners, and representatives of countries impacted by the fire, the European Commission said in a release.

A nationwide minute of silence was observed in remembrance, and officials delivered messages of solidarity with those affected.

Commissioner Lahbib expressed condolences to the injured, the bereaved families, and the communities suffering from the fire, stating that presence and unity are vital when words are insufficient.

EU response and support efforts

The European Union supported Switzerland after an official request for assistance, the Commission noted.

The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) — which coordinates emergency aid during disasters — helped with the medical evacuation of 38 patients to hospitals in Belgium, France, Germany, and Italy, with transport provided by France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, and Switzerland.

Specialist medical teams from France and Italy travelled to Switzerland to assess patients and advise on treatment and transfer decisions.

Two ERCC liaison officers are currently assisting Swiss authorities with the ongoing operation.

Germany and Austria supplied specialised medical equipment as part of EU in-kind assistance.

The EU reiterated its ongoing support for Switzerland and for people affected by the tragedy.