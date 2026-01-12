EU should set up common army, says Defence Commissioner

Military personnel takes part in the military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Friday 21 July 2023. Credit: Belga/Jan De Meuleneir

The European Union should consider forming a joint military force to potentially replace American troops stationed in Europe, according to Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

Kubilius, a former Lithuanian Prime Minister, proposed the establishment of a "permanent European military force of 100,000 troops" as a possible step to enhance the continent’s security.

Speaking in Sweden, Kubilius questioned how Europe could replace the presence of 100,000 American personnel, which he described as the backbone of European defence.

His comments come amid growing concerns over US President Donald Trump’s statements, including his ambition to purchase Greenland, which have further fuelled doubts among NATO leaders about Washington’s reliability as an ally.

These apprehensions about Trump’s stance on Europe have already prompted countries to bolster their militaries in response to perceived threats from Russia.

Although the idea of an EU army is not new, it has struggled to gain traction due to resistance from member states unwilling to relinquish control over their national forces.

The US has pressured European allies to take greater responsibility for their security, even hinting at plans to relocate troops from Europe to focus efforts on countering China’s rise.

Kubilius argued that the EU must address urgent questions about its collective defence capabilities in light of these circumstances.

He also advocated the establishment of a "European Security Council" with representation from key continental powers, including a potential role for the United Kingdom, to streamline defence decision-making.

This proposed council would include 10 to 12 members, composed of both permanent and rotating representatives, tasked with addressing Europe’s most pressing defence challenges.

The council’s priority, Kubilius suggested, should be to shift the dynamics of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to prevent a defeat of Kyiv.

He called for the EU to provide a definitive response on its plans to alter the trajectory of the war, emphasising the urgent need for a European Security Council.

