EU takes historic step to confront PFAS contamination in drinking water

Credit: Unsplash.com

EU countries must start monitoring levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, in drinking water from 12 January under new rules linked to the EU’s updated Drinking Water Directive.

Member states are required to carry out the checks in a harmonised way to meet new EU limit values for PFAS, the European Commission informed in a statement on Tuesday.

They must also report the monitoring results to the Commission, including any cases where the limit values are exceeded, incidents, and any exemptions granted.

The Commission said the reporting system reduces the amount of data that needs to be submitted compared with the previous directive, and marks the first time systematic monitoring of PFAS in drinking water is being implemented across the EU.

If the limit values are exceeded, member states must take steps to reduce PFAS levels and inform the public.

Measures could include closing contaminated wells, adding treatment steps to remove PFAS, or restricting the use of affected drinking water supplies for as long as the exceedance continues.

Guidelines issued ahead of the change

The Commission published technical guidelines in 2024 on analytical methods for measuring “PFAS Total” and “Sum of PFAS” in drinking water to support consistent monitoring across the EU.

The guidelines were based on technical and socio-economic assessment and developed in consultation with member states.

“PFAS pollution is a growing concern for drinking water across Europe,” Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said.

The updated Drinking Water Directive was adopted in 2020, and member states were required to transpose it into national law by January 2023, the Commission said.