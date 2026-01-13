EU condemns Honduran election recount push amid tensions

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU has raised concerns about a recent decree and statements from Honduran President Xiomara Castro and the president of the country’s Congress calling for a recount of Honduras’s general election held on 30 November 2025.

The EU backs Honduras’s electoral institutions and the official declaration of results by the National Electoral Council, the body responsible for organising elections and proclaiming final outcomes, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nasry Asfura was recognised as Honduras’s president-elect by the National Electoral Council, which also confirmed the final results for elections to the National Congress and municipal authorities, the statement said.

The EU condemned recent acts of violence targeting political actors and called on all parties to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition of power.

Transition and next steps

The will of Honduran voters, expressed through the election process, must be respected, the EEAS added.

It said it looked forward to working with Asfura and his administration.