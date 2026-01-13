EU seeks public input on new European Ocean Act

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has launched a public call for evidence to help shape the European Ocean Act, a proposed law set for adoption in 2026.

The call will accept feedback from stakeholders, experts and citizens until 9 February 2026, with the Commission aiming to gather a wide range of views on the future of maritime governance in the European Union, the EU executive said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Commission, the planned Ocean Act is a central part of the European Ocean Pact.

The proposed legislation will serve as a single reference point for managing EU targets related to the protection and sustainable use of ocean resources. This includes economic activities, climate policies, environmental standards, and social goals adopted at the EU level.

Key areas under review include the revision of the Maritime Spatial Planning Directive, which guides the effective use of sea space and resources; the structure and coordination of the European Ocean Observation System, which collects and manages ocean-related data; and reducing administrative requirements for reporting under existing ocean policies.

Reforms and timeline ahead

A public consultation on the European Ocean Act will open in spring 2026.

The proposed Act will be prepared alongside revisions to the Maritime Spatial Planning Directive and the Marine Strategy Framework Directive, both key EU policies for regulating maritime activities and environmental protection.

A legislative proposal for the Act is scheduled to be adopted by the end of 2026, according to the Commission Work Programme for the same year.