Wednesday 14 January 2026
Renewable energy powers nearly half of EU electricity

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Renewable energy sources supplied 47.5% of the EU’s gross electricity consumption in 2024, up 2.1 percentage points from 2023.

The share has almost tripled since records began in 2004, rising from 15.9% that year to 28.6% in 2014 and 47.5% in 2024, Eurostat informed in a release on Wednesday.

Wind and hydropower provided almost two-thirds of the EU’s renewable electricity in 2024, accounting for 38.0% and 26.4% respectively.

Solar power made up 23.4% of renewable electricity generation, while solid biofuels and other renewable sources accounted for 5.8% and 6.4%.

Solar was the fastest-growing renewable source, increasing from 1% of renewable electricity in 2008 to 304 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2024 from 7.4 TWh in 2008.

Austria and Sweden lead on renewables in electricity consumption

More than three-quarters of electricity consumed in 2024 came from renewable sources in Austria (90.1%), Sweden (88.1%) and Denmark (79.7%), Eurostat said.

Shares above 50% were also recorded in Portugal (65.8%), Spain (59.7%), Croatia (58.0%), Latvia (55.5%), Finland (54.3%), Germany (54.1%), Greece (51.2%) and the Netherlands (50.5%).

At the lower end, renewables accounted for less than a quarter of electricity consumption in Malta (10.7%), Czechia (17.9%), Luxembourg (20.5%), Hungary (24.1%), Cyprus (24.1%) and Slovakia (24.9%).

