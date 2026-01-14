EU's greenhouse gas tracking system revamped for stricter compliance targets

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has amended EU rules for the Union Registry, the database used to record member states’ climate-related transactions.

The changes amend the Union Registry Regulation — Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/1122 — which sets out how transactions are logged under two EU climate laws: the Effort Sharing Regulation and the Land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF) Regulation, the Commission informed in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the updated rules align the registry with revisions to both regulations adopted in 2023 as part of the EU’s Fit for 55 package.

The update includes provisions for recording transactions linked to annual emission allocations under the Effort Sharing Regulation, as well as “emissions and removals units” under the LULUCF rules.

What the Union Registry is used for

The Union Registry acts as a central platform for tracking transactions between member states under both laws, including transfers of annual emission allocations and other units, the Commission said.

A compliance check for the period 2021 to 2025 is due to take place in 2027.

Under the Effort Sharing Regulation, member states have binding national targets to deliver a collective EU greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 40% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, covering domestic transport excluding aviation, buildings, agriculture, small industry and waste.

The LULUCF Regulation covers targets and commitments for increased net carbon removals from land use by 2030, including how emissions and removals linked to land are accounted for.