EU gas prices fall sharply but storage remains dangerously low

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Wholesale gas prices in the EU fell in the second quarter of 2025 for the first time since early 2024, while solar power generation hit a record high.

Average wholesale gas prices were €35 per megawatt-hour (MWh), down 24% from the previous quarter but 10% higher than the same period in 2024, according to new quarterly market reports published Thursday by the European Commission.

Retail gas prices also eased, falling 2% from the previous quarter and 9% year-on-year, from €111.4/MWh in April to €108.7/MWh in June.

EU gas consumption was 2% lower than in Q2 2024, while gas storage levels ended the heating season more than 30% lower than the previous two years.

Gas imports rose to 75 billion cubic metres (bcm), up 9% from the previous quarter and 8% from a year earlier, driven by liquefied natural gas (LNG) — gas shipped in liquid form — which reached a record 35 bcm. LNG accounted for 46% of imports, while pipeline gas made up 54%.

Norway was the EU’s largest overall gas supplier with 30% of total imports (22 bcm), while the United States provided 58% of EU LNG (20.3 bcm), followed by Russia with 14% (4.9 bcm) and Qatar with 8% (2.7 bcm).

Solar rises as hydro falls

Russian gas imports — combining pipeline gas and LNG — fell 29% year-on-year in Q2 2025 and 9% compared with the previous quarter, cutting Russia’s share of total EU gas imports to 12% from 18% a year earlier, the statement said. Russian pipeline gas imports were down 50% year-on-year.

On electricity, solar generation climbed to 98 terawatt-hours (TWh) in Q2 2025, up 20% and a new record for a second quarter, according to the update.

Hydropower generation dropped 17% compared with a year earlier, while onshore wind rose 3% and offshore wind fell 6%.

Renewables provided 52% of EU electricity generation in Q2 2025, unchanged from a year earlier, while the share from fossil fuels edged up to 25% from 24%.

Electricity consumption across the EU was broadly flat, rising 0.4% year-on-year, and demand remained 6% below the pre-crisis average for 2015 to 2019.

Retail electricity prices for households in EU capital cities rose 3% in Q2 2025 to €246/MWh, with increases linked to higher taxes and network costs despite lower energy costs.

More than 720,000 new electric vehicles were sold in the EU in Q2 2025, up almost 30% from a year earlier and equivalent to a 23% share of the passenger car market. Sweden recorded an EV share of 62%, with Denmark at 60%, Finland at 54% and the Netherlands at 52%.

