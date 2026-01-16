EU slaps anti-dumping duties on Chinese fused alumina imports

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties of between 88.7% and 110.6% on imports of fused alumina from China, alongside a duty-free quota that allows a limited volume to enter the EU without charges.

The duties will apply for an initial period of five years, while imports beyond the quota will face the full anti-dumping rates, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The decision follows an investigation that found unfair trade practices and “injurious dumping” on the EU market.

Fused alumina is used to produce steel and other metals and to make glass and ceramics, and it is also widely used in defence-related applications.

Quota to be reduced over five years

A duty-free tariff rate quota will be gradually reduced over the five-year period, the Commission said.

The EU market for fused alumina is worth €400 million to €500 million, with an estimated total volume of 380,000 tonnes.

Imports are estimated at 200,000 tonnes, including 160,000 tonnes originating in China.

The EU-based fused alumina industry employs about 1,000 people and is located in Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia.