EU presses ahead with 'Ocean Observation Initiative'

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a call for evidence on plans for a European Ocean Observation Initiative.

The consultation is open until 27 February 2026, with contributions invited from stakeholders, experts and citizens, the Commission announced on Monday.

Feedback will be used to develop the Ocean Observation Initiative as a European Commission Communication, with proposals including better coordination of ocean observation in Europe and measures to support reliable collection and sharing of marine data.

The Commission also listed workstreams to streamline existing marine knowledge initiatives and to deliver an operational European Digital Twin of the Ocean — a digital model intended to reflect ocean conditions using data and simulations.

Plans for data, technology and public engagement

The initiative was announced in the European Ocean Pact and is described as a way to improve EU capacity for ocean observation and “European autonomy in times of geopolitical change”, the Commission said.

Planned actions include developing new ocean observation technologies and strengthening EU marine knowledge assets such as the European Marine Observation and Data Network (EMODnet), WISE-Marine and the Copernicus Marine Service.

The Commission also set out intentions to develop the European Ocean Observing System, promote international scientific collaboration, secure historical data and safeguard data flows.

Another strand would focus on “bringing ocean observation to citizens” by linking science, education and the arts to strengthen public understanding of the ocean.