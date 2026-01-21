EU names expert team to review green investment rules

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has published the list of members and observers for the third mandate of its Platform on Sustainable Finance, which advises on the EU’s green investment rules.

The Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that it appointed 28 members and 16 observers from the private and public sectors after a call for applications in July 2025.

Selections were based on applicants’ expertise in environmental and sustainable finance, their professional experience and technical knowledge of sectors covered by the EU Taxonomy — the EU’s classification system for activities considered environmentally sustainable.

Geographical and gender balance were also considered.

Helena Viñes Fiestas was re-appointed as chair.

She is a commissioner at the Spanish Financial Markets Authority and a co-chair of the UN Taskforce on Net Zero Policy.

What the Platform will do next

The platform’s new mandate will run from February 2026 until the end of 2027, the Commission said.

It will advise on work to simplify the EU sustainable finance framework, including revisions to existing EU Taxonomy criteria and the development of criteria for new activities.

Maria Luís Albuquerque, the European Commissioner for Financial Services, said the platform would contribute to making the EU Taxonomy and wider framework “simpler, clearer and more usable”, according to the statement.

Stakeholder feedback submitted through the platform’s “stakeholder request mechanism” will continue to play a central role, the Commission said.