EU Parliament rejects watered-down airline passenger rights

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Parliament has backed plans to keep key EU air passenger rights unchanged, including compensation after delays of more than three hours, after voting on a revision of the rules on Wednesday.

The MEPs adopted Parliament’s position by 632 votes to 15, with nine abstentions, following changes put forward by EU member states in June 2025, the parliamentary press service announced.

The Parliament opposed a move by EU governments to raise the delay threshold for compensation to between four and six hours depending on flight distance.

The MEPs also rejected proposals to lower compensation amounts, backing payments of between €300 and €600 depending on distance, while member states have proposed a range of €300 to €500, according to the same source.

The Parliament said airlines’ duty to provide care during disruptions should be kept, including refreshments every two hours after the scheduled departure time, a meal after three hours, and accommodation for up to three nights for long delays.

Claims, hand luggage, and support for vulnerable passengers

The MEPs supported requiring airlines to send disrupted passengers a pre-filled reimbursement and compensation form within 48 hours, covering both cancellations and long delays, while travellers would have one year to submit a claim.

The Parliament also backed a right to bring on board, at no extra cost, one personal item such as a handbag or laptop bag and one small cabin bag up to 100cm in total dimensions and weighing up to 7kg.

Extra charges for correcting passenger name errors or for checking in should be scrapped, and passengers should be able to choose between digital and paper boarding passes.

The plans include specific provisions for people with disabilities or reduced mobility, including compensation and assistance if they miss a flight because an airport fails to help them reach the gate in time.

The file now returns to the Council of the EU, and if member states do not accept Parliament’s amendments a Conciliation Committee can be convened to negotiate a final text.