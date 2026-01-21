EU condemns Israel's demolition of UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem

Credit: UNRWA

The EU has condemned an Israeli decision to forcibly enter and demolish a United Nations compound in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, used by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The compound is held by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said in a statement on Tuesday.

She declared that Israel should halt the action, adding it would violate Israel’s obligations under the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the UN, which requires UN member states to protect and respect the inviolability of UN premises.

Lahbib also referenced an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on 22 October 2025, saying Israel is obliged not to impede the operation of UN entities and must co-operate in good faith with the United Nations to ensure respect for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Support for UNRWA

The EU Commissioner said the EU supports the United Nations and a multilateral, rules-based international order, and described UN agencies as playing a role in maintaining global security.

Lahbib stated the EU would continue political and financial support to UNRWA, adding that disruption to the agency’s work has “significant humanitarian, political, and socio-economic repercussions.”