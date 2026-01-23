EU, Japan deepen aviation ties with focus on drone safety

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU and Japan held a week-long workshop in Tokyo and Nagoya on unmanned aircraft systems as both sides step up cooperation on new forms of civil aviation.

The UAS Operations Workshop ran from 19 to 23 January 2026 and brought together aviation authorities and industry partners from Europe and Japan for structured discussions and practical exchanges, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Friday.

Unmanned aircraft systems — often referred to as drones — and new air mobility services were described as becoming a bigger part of aviation, with the EU and Japan sharing an objective of ensuring these activities develop safely and responsibly.

Talks focused on how “risk-based approaches” can support consistent decision-making for UAS operations, using assessments that vary oversight and requirements depending on the level of operational risk.

Participants discussed how authorities assess the safety of different types of UAS operations, how operators show they meet regulatory requirements, and how oversight practices can change as operations become more complex.

A hands-on exercise based on real operational scenarios was used to compare approaches in Europe and Japan and to move discussions from general principles to practical application.

EU–Japan aviation partnership

The event was organised under the EU–Japan Aviation Partnership Project (EU-JP APP), implemented by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and Japan Civil Aviation Bureau in close cooperation, the EEAS informed.

The EU–Japan Aviation Partnership Project was described as supporting long-term engagement through dialogue, expert exchanges and joint activities across civil aviation, including safety oversight, emerging technologies and environmental protection.