EU faces €70b annual climate adaptation bill until 2050

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU, its member states and the private sector should invest about €70 billion a year in climate adaptation until 2050 to reduce exposure to climate hazards and improve resilience.

The finding comes from a new study commissioned by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action, the Commission informed on Friday.

The research estimates how much spending is needed to help societies and economies cope with the effects of a warming climate, focusing on adaptation measures rather than the costs of climate-related disasters.

It uses a single methodology to estimate adaptation investment needs for the EU as a whole and for each member state individually, drawing on risk clusters set out in the 2024 European Climate Risk Assessment and national adaptation plans.

Of the estimated €70 billion per year, around €30 billion would be needed for infrastructure, €21 billion for ecosystems and €12 billion for food security.

France, Italy, Germany and Spain have the largest adaptation investment needs, partly due to their geographic and economic size.

Where the money would go — and what the study flags

The scale and type of investment needed varies significantly across member states depending on national characteristics, the study said.

It also says the current supply of adaptation finance is insufficient and calls for better data on the costs of adaptation measures.

Adaptation investment needs and climate risks should be better integrated into national budget planning because the public sector will play a primary role in implementing adaptation measures.

The study was published as the Commission prepares an “integrated framework for European climate resilience and risk management” intended to help member states prevent and prepare for the impacts of climate change.