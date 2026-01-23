Arctic security, Ukraine peace dominate NATO chief's talks in Davos

Credit: NATO

Arctic security and the prospects for peace in Russia's war on Ukraine dominated NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's agenda during the World Economic Forum in Davos from 20 to 22 January 2026.

Rutte took part in a panel titled “Can Europe Defend Itself?”, where he called for continued transatlantic cooperation and said European Allies should keep increasing defence investment, the NATO press service reported on Thursday night.

He also urged industry to increase production and innovation in areas including artificial intelligence and drones.

“NATO is crucial, not only for the defence of Europe, but also for the defence of the United States,” Rutte stated.

Meetings on the Arctic and Ukraine

Rutte met US President Donald Trump in Davos and discussed security in the Arctic region, described as significant to all Allies including the United States, the update said.

He also spoke at the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast hosted by Yalta European Strategy and the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, where he said he was confident about progress towards “a just and lasting peace” in Ukraine but stressed that support should continue.

“These incredibly courageous Ukrainian soldiers, the Ukrainian military, the Ukrainian population, are defending their country against Russia,” Rutte said. “They need our support.”

During the trip, Rutte also met leaders and officials including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Montenegro’s Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, Norway’s Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, and a US Congressional delegation.