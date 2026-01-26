EU seeks input on reforms to measure carbon farming emissions cuts

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has opened a four-week public consultation on proposed EU certification methodologies for “carbon farming” activities that store more carbon in soils and forests.

Carbon farming refers to land management practices intended to increase carbon stored in land — or cut emissions from soils — and can provide financial rewards for farmers and foresters, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

It listed examples including rewetting and restoring peatlands, establishing agroforestry systems, adopting soil protection measures, improving fertiliser use efficiency, and planting new forests.

Draft certification methodologies are available on the Commission’s “Have Your Say” portal and feedback is open until 19 February 2026.

The proposals will also be discussed at a meeting of the Carbon Removal Expert Group on 5 February 2026, with the discussions available via web streaming.

EU rules behind the consultation

The consultation follows the EU Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming (CRCF) Regulation, which took effect on 6 December 2024 and set up an EU-wide voluntary framework for certifying carbon removals, carbon farming, and carbon storage in products.

The Commission said it plans to adopt certification methodologies through Delegated Acts — a type of EU legal act used to add detail to existing legislation.

It said the draft methodologies cover how carbon removals and soil emission reductions are measured, whether an activity delivers benefits beyond existing practices, and how carbon storage is monitored and managed over time.

Separate rules in Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/2358 set minimum requirements for sharing information about how certification schemes are governed and run, including transparency requirements.