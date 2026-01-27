EU pledges €171m to Western Balkans for green energy, rail, SMEs

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has announced €171 million in support for infrastructure and private-sector programmes across four Western Balkan partners: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The funding combines several EU sources, including the Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance, the Reform and Growth Facility and contributions from donors through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

A total of €91.8 million is allocated to infrastructure projects across seven schemes in priority areas including digital networks, clean energy, education facilities, rail and water services.

Projects listed include broadband rollout in Albania, electricity transmission upgrades in North Macedonia, construction and energy-efficient renovation of education facilities in North Macedonia and Montenegro, electrification of the Durrës – Tirana railway line in Albania, and a drinking water and wastewater treatment project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

An additional €2.9 million is set aside for technical assistance in Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina to support future investments in areas including energy, water, innovation and research.

Support for companies and finance

The package includes €76.3 million for programmes supporting the private sector, including schemes focused on exports by small and medium-sized enterprises, green and circular-economy investment, and access to finance beyond bank loans, the Commission said.

One of the initiatives is the Western Balkans Opportunities by Non-traditional Debt (W-BOND) pilot programme, described as helping SMEs access funding from sources other than traditional lending.

Projects can move towards implementation after approval by the Western Balkans Investment Framework Operational Board, including finalising agreements and launching preparatory studies for technical assistance activities.

“In more than two years since the adoption of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, we have been working, including through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, to turn commitments into action,” Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said.