EU backs rocket innovation with €5m prize, €20m grant unveiled

Credit: Unsplash.com

Five innovations for European rocket and launch technology have each received €950,000 under an EU-backed prize.

The prize was announced at the 18th European Space Conference in Brussels on Tuesday, according to a statement from EU Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius.

The winners were awarded the “Prize for Game-Changing Innovation for European Launch Solutions” during a ceremony attended by Kubilius and MEP Christophe Grudler, the European Commission reported.

A total of five projects were selected, with the overall funding pot set at €5 million from the European Parliament.

The Commission said the prize focuses on “access to space” — the ability to launch satellites and other payloads into orbit — which it described as a core element of the EU’s space policy.

New €20 million grant due to launch in 2026

A further EU grant worth €20 million will open in 2026, Kubilius announced during the ceremony.

The Commission did not provide further details on eligibility, timelines, or the specific technologies to be supported in its statement.