EU throws weight behind global pledge to combat climate disinformation

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has endorsed an international declaration on “information integrity” on climate change that was launched during COP30.

The declaration was launched by the Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change, established by UNESCO, the Government of Brazil and the United Nations, the European Commission noted in a statement on Tuesday.

The declaration sets out shared international commitments to address misinformation around climate change and promote accurate, evidence-based information on climate issues, the Commission added.

Survey findings published alongside the announcement said 84% of people in Europe agree climate change is caused by human activity.

The same survey said 52% believe traditional media do not provide clear information on climate change, and 49% say they find it difficult to identify reliable content on social media, according to the 2025 Eurobarometer on climate change.

Fifteen EU member states had already endorsed the declaration individually before the EU’s endorsement — Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

EU Commissioner for Climate Wopke Hoekstra announced the EU’s endorsement, saying that “disinformation” and “alternative truths” are widespread and that public debate should be informed by science.

Commission campaign targets climate disinformation

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Climate Action has also launched an awareness campaign, called #ClimateFactsMatter, to help people identify climate disinformation, the statement said.

The campaign will share resources on common techniques used to mislead and provide information about EU climate action.