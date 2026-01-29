'Forever chemicals' pollution may cost EU €440b by 2050

Credit: Unsplash.com

PFAS pollution — often called “forever chemicals” because they persist for decades — could cost Europe about €440 billion by 2050 if current contamination levels continue without regulatory action.

The study by the European Commission estimates the figure using updated data and a revised method, and says the cost comes from impacts on health and the environment, plus the expense of cleaning up contaminated water and soil, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Health costs in the report are calculated using only a limited number of PFAS that are currently regulated, despite thousands of substances existing in the PFAS group.

Stopping PFAS releases at the source by 2040 would save an estimated €110 billion, the report found. Treating polluted water alone would cost more than €1 trillion.

Who is most at risk — and what the EU has already banned

Newborns, children, people living near contaminated sites, and workers at those sites were identified as the most vulnerable groups, according to the report.

The Commission said the EU has already banned several PFAS, including PFOS, PFOA, PFHxS and related substances, as well as long-chain PFCAs.

In 2024, the EU also banned the use of undecafluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA) and PFHxA-related substances in products including consumer textiles, food packaging, cosmetics and some firefighting foam applications.

Phased-in bans covering all PFAS in firefighting foams were introduced in October 2025, addressing a major source of emissions.

All EU member states must also monitor PFAS levels in drinking water under updated EU drinking water rules to meet new limit values.

Jessika Roswall, Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Economy, said the study supported addressing PFAS “at their source” and described it as economically wise.