EU unveils strategy to tighten visa policy amid rising global tensions

Credit: European Commission

The European Commission has adopted its first EU Visa Strategy, setting out a framework for visa policy intended to better respond to rising mobility, regional instability and geopolitical competition.

The strategy is presented as having three aims: strengthening security in the Schengen area — the EU’s border-free travel zone — supporting economic growth and competitiveness, and advancing the EU’s strategic interests, values and global standing, according to the Commission’s statement issued on Thursday.

Measures listed under security include changes to how the EU grants visa-free status to partner countries, stronger monitoring of existing visa-free arrangements, and the option of targeted restrictive visa measures.

The Commission also said it plans new steps to strengthen travel document security.

Digital checks and longer multiple-entry visas

On competitiveness, the Commission set out plans for new digital procedures for both visa-free and visa-required travellers, including the EU’s planned Entry/Exit System and ETIAS, a pre-departure screening system for visa-free travellers due to apply from the fourth quarter of 2026.

It also proposed multiple-entry visas with longer validity for “trusted travellers”, alongside measures aimed at improving conditions for talent and making legitimate travel “easier, faster and more predictable” for tourists and business travellers.

Separately, the Commission adopted a Recommendation on attracting talent for innovation, focused on making the EU more attractive to highly skilled professionals, students, researchers and innovative entrepreneurs.

The Recommendation calls on member states to simplify and speed up long-stay visa and residence permit procedures through more digitised processes, fewer documents and shorter processing times, and to make it easier for people to move from study or research into work or entrepreneurship in the EU.