New EU mapping reveals stark gaps in access to healthcare and schools

Credit: Unsplash.com

Eurostat has published an updated geospatial dataset measuring how long it takes to drive to the nearest healthcare and primary education services across the EU, using improved coverage and a finer mapping resolution.

The dataset is designed to help identify communities with low or limited road access to these services in 2020 and 2023, the EU statistical office said in a statement on Monday.

It estimates driving times to the nearest facilities using a census population grid based on 2021 data and road network information.

The population grid is now presented at a 100-metre resolution — a level of detail that maps population locations in squares of 100 metres by 100 metres.

What the dataset contains

The dataset combines information from existing registries held by public authorities in EU countries to provide details about services including their name, type, capacity, address and location, Eurostat said.

Information on geographic accessibility is used for EU regional policies and for monitoring the UN Sustainable Development Goals, a global set of targets adopted by UN member states, it added.