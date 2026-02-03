Record €3.5b EIB financing reshapes Greece’s industry, competitiveness

Credit: Unsplash.com

EIB Group financing for projects in Greece rose 59% year on year to a record €3.5 billion in 2025.

The total included €3.2 billion from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and €271 million from the European Investment Fund (EIF), which supports small and medium-sized businesses, the EIB announced Tuesday.

Among the largest deals were a €500 million EIB loan for sustainable infrastructure in towns and cities, and €950 million in EIB credits and guarantees channelled through Greek banks to finance companies.

The EIB also signed a €250 million loan with Athens water utility EYDAP to upgrade supply infrastructure serving more than 4 million people in the Attica region.

A further €95 million was agreed for energy-efficient student housing at the University of Crete, as part of a wider project to build new dormitories.

Loans for raw materials, energy links and EV charging

The bank also announced a €90 million loan to Metlen Energy & Metals to support bauxite mining in Greece and develop a facility to produce gallium, a metal used in electronics such as semiconductors and computer chips.

Greece became “the first and only country in Europe to establish gallium production”, EIB vice-president Yannis Tsakiris said.

In energy infrastructure, the EIB lent €288 million to Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator to connect the northeastern Aegean islands of Chios, Lemnos, Lesvos, Samos and Skyros to the mainland power grid.

In transport, the EIB provided up to €17.5 million in venture debt — a form of loan for high-growth companies — to EV charging operator Joltie to develop a network of electric-vehicle charging stations in Greece.

The EIB Group’s financing in Greece in 2025 was around 1% of the country’s gross domestic product and was projected to mobilise more than €9.2 billion of overall investment.