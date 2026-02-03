EURES jobs portal reveals disability-related employment rights in 29 nations

Credit: Unsplash.com

People considering moving for work within Europe can now compare disability-related employment rights, benefits and support services across 29 countries using a new set of country pages on the EURES jobs portal.

The new information sits in the portal’s “Living and working” section and covers all 27 EU member states as well as Switzerland and Iceland, the European Commission announced on Monday.

Each country page sets out how disability is legally defined and what process is required for it to be officially recognised, including where people must apply and what medical evidence may be needed.

The pages also list employment rights and benefits, relevant social security and healthcare provisions, and practical guidance on accessibility and relocation, such as travel and housing, alongside contact points for national services.

Employers can also check whether hiring people with disabilities makes them eligible for funding or other support options in a given country.

Labour market gaps highlighted

Around 1 in 4 adults in the EU has a disability — about 107 million people — according to EURES figures.

In 2020, 1 in 5 people with disabilities were unemployed and 1 in 3 were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, with women and older people most affected

People seeking further guidance can also contact EURES advisers via the portal, the organisation said.