Nearly 40% of cancers in EU preventable, but gaps stall progress in care

Credit: Unsplash.com

Around 40% of cancers in Europe are preventable, but gaps in prevention, screening and care persist across EU countries.

Inequalities remain in access to early detection, quality treatment and long-term care between and within EU member states, while research breakthroughs can take years to reach routine clinical use, the European People's Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament said ahead of World Cancer Day on 4 February 2026.

Cancer survivors can also face barriers at work, in public life and in health services that are not adapted to their needs, it added.

The EPP said it has treated cancer policy as a long-term priority in the European Parliament, including through the parliament’s Special Committee on Beating Cancer and its ongoing work in the Public Health Committee.

Prevention and screening

Prevention has been a core focus, including measures linked to healthy nutrition, physical activity and environmental risk factors, the group said.

It also pointed to early detection through screening — tests used to find cancer before symptoms appear — saying screening only saves lives when programmes are accessible to everyone, including vulnerable and hard-to-reach groups.

The EPP stated it backed expanded and updated EU screening recommendations and supported the use of new technologies in screening programmes.

On research and innovation, the group called for better coordination of cancer research in Europe, improved use of health data and faster access to new therapies, while keeping patient safety central, it said.

The EPP also said it supports greater European cooperation on health, including cross-border healthcare, joint procurement and sharing best practice, alongside measures to address quality of life, mental health and rehabilitation for patients and survivors.