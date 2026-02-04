EU slaps sweeping tariffs on Chinese steel cylinders after trade probe

Credit: European Commission

The EU has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties of between 57.7% and 90.3% on imports of high-pressure seamless steel cylinders for compressed or liquified gas from China.

The duties follow an investigation that identified unfair trade practices, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

The measures cover high-pressure seamless steel cylinders of all diameters and volume capacities, used for storing gases under pressure.

Steel cylinders markets in EU

EU-based production of the cylinders is located in Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany and Italy.

The EU market totalled about 6.4 million units between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024, the period investigated.

Of those, 4.5 million units were imported from China.

The definitive measures were published in the EU’s Official Journal, with the legal text available via EUR-Lex.