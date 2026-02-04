EU coalition expands energy efficiency push, seeks clean transition boost

Credit: European Commission

EU energy officials, national representatives and private-sector finance groups met in Brussels on Tuesday as part of the European Energy Efficiency Financing Coalition to discuss future priorities and longer-term funding to boost energy efficiency.

More than 150 people attended the Coalition’s second roundtable, which organisers said was intended to strengthen the partnership and speed up investment in measures that cut energy use, the European Commission announced.

The meeting also welcomed 41 new members from industry and a further 19 from financial institutions..

Participants called for more coordinated support and energy-efficiency solutions across industry.

New publication highlights 28 EU-funded projects

Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen presented a new publication, “Giving LIFE to Europe’s clean energy transition”, featuring 28 projects funded under the LIFE Clean Energy Transition (CET) programme, the statement informed.

The European Energy Efficiency Financing Coalition was announced under the EU’s REPowerEU plan, the European Commission’s package to reduce reliance on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate changes to the energy system.

Work linked to the Coalition is supported by the LIFE Clean Energy Transition programme, which finances EU projects and has a budget of €1 billion for 2021 to 2027.