Two-thirds of people living in EU households own their home

Credit: Openverse

More than two-thirds of people living in EU households owned their home in 2024, while nearly a third lived in rented accommodation.

Home ownership stood at 68% across the EU in 2024, down from 69% in 2023, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

The share of people living in rented housing rose to 32% in 2024 from 31% a year earlier.

Romania had the highest home ownership rate at 94%, followed by Slovakia at 93% and Hungary at 92%, new figures show.

Where renting is most common

Renting was more common than owning in Germany, where 53% of the population were tenants, Eurostat said.

Germany was followed by Austria, where 46% of people rented their home, and Denmark at 39%.