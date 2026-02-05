EU health agency issues guidance for Winter Olympics and Paralympics 2026

Credit: ECDC

Travellers heading to this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games have been advised to check their vaccinations, follow basic hygiene measures and take precautions around food, water and sex to reduce the risk of infectious diseases, according to a new guidance from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

People should review their own and their children’s vaccination status and consult a doctor about any shots due under their national immunisation schedule, the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

Measles outbreaks have been reported globally and the virus is circulating in Europe, including Italy, with travellers urged to ensure they have received the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, ECDC cautioned.

People not protected should speak to a healthcare provider and plan to be fully vaccinated against measles at least two weeks before travelling.

ECDC also warned that respiratory infections such as seasonal influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are common and can sometimes be severe, particularly for older adults, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and young children.

To reduce the risk, it recommended vaccination in line with national schedules, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, frequent handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based products, and avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth.

People who develop symptoms such as cough, fever or sore throat were advised to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, stay in their accommodation if possible, and wear a face mask or respirator in crowded settings where physical distancing is not possible, the agency said.

Food, water and sexual health advice

Tap water in Italy is safe to drink, according to the ECDC guidance.

It said foodborne illness can come from contaminated food that may look, smell or taste normal, and advised travellers to eat thoroughly cooked food, wash or peel fruit and vegetables, avoid perishable food left at room temperature for more than two hours, and wash hands often, especially before eating or preparing food and after using the bathroom.

The agency also advised people to protect themselves against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) by using condoms and considering additional measures after discussing risks with a healthcare provider, including HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and vaccinations for hepatitis A, hepatitis B and mpox. It said testing is recommended after unprotected sex or sex with multiple partners, even without symptoms.

For medical care during travel, EU citizens can access medically necessary, state-provided healthcare using the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), the ECDC noted.