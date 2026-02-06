EU slaps up to 54% tariff on Chinese sweetcorn amid price dispute

Credit: Unsplash.com

Definitive anti-dumping duties of between 31% and 54.3% have been imposed by the EU on sweetcorn imports from China, following a 14-month investigation.

Imports of sweetcorn from China were found to be entering the EU at “dumped” prices — sold in the EU below what is considered a normal value, the European Commission announced on Friday.

It said the pricing was causing injury to the EU sweetcorn industry.

The duties apply to sweetcorn for human consumption, which is typically sold in cans but is also available in glass jars, tetra packs or pouches.

The EU sweetcorn industry employs about 3,500 people across France, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Spain.

The EU market for sweetcorn is worth €642 million.

Details of the definitive measures were published in the EU’s Official Journal, according to the Commission.