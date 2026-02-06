India eyes EU research funding as Horizon Europe talks begin

Credit: Openverse

The European Commission and India have launched exploratory discussions on the possible association of India to Horizon Europe, the EU’s main research and innovation funding programme.

The talks follow the 16th EU–India Summit in New Delhi, where leaders reaffirmed commitments to deepen cooperation across areas including science, innovation and mobility, the Commission announced on Friday.

Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation, said: “Science works best when borders do not get in the way of ideas.”

If India becomes associated, Indian researchers and institutions would be able to receive funding directly from Horizon Europe and lead projects, with India making a financial contribution to the programme.

What 'association' means for non-EU countries

Association is the closest form of international cooperation in science and technology between the EU and a non-EU country under the programme, according to the Commission.

Twenty-two non-EU countries are currently associated with Horizon Europe: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Egypt, the Faroe Islands, Georgia, Iceland, Israel, Korea, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey, Tunisia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Negotiations for association were concluded with Japan on 21 December 2025, while association negotiations with Morocco are currently paused.

Exploratory talks are also ongoing with Australia.

EU–India cooperation on research and innovation is governed by an Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation signed in 2001 and recently renewed until 2030 at the New Delhi summit.